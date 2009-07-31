Signaldrift w/ Pressboard, Rich Dad and Made of Oak

Four Milwaukee live electronic acts are challenging themselves to break away from the wallflowery, experimental sounds they gravitate toward in favor of more dance-floor-friendly grooves for a night they’re billing, with more than a little sarcasm, as the Monsters of Techno. Among the not-quite monsters are the ambient duo Signaldrift, Pressboard (the nom de plume of Collections of Colonies of Bees’ Jim Schoenecker), Rich Dad (All Tiny Creatures’ Thomas Wincek) and Made of Oak (Decibully’s Nicholas Sanborn).