Sikh Temple Benefit Concert

It's an old cliché that tragedy can bring out the best in a community, but that doesn't make it any less true. In another display of support for the victims of Sunday's tragic mass shooting at a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, former Violent Femmes bassist Brian Ritchie and the traditional Indian music act Kirtan with Ragani will anchor a night of music at Shank Hall. Other performers will include John Sparrow, Dave Gelting, Silas Ritchie and Michael Kashou. Organizers are requesting a $10 minimum donation, all of which will go to the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.