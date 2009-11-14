Carlos Reygadas’ film Silent Light opens with a gorgeous, six-minute, time-lapse depiction of dawn breaking, and the film’s pace doesn’t pick up much from there. Filmed with minimal dialogue and non-professional actors, the movie tells the story of Johan, a religious Mennonite and married father of five who is torn between loyalty to his wife, his family and everything he knows and starting a new life with the woman he loves, his mistress. As the conflict tests his faith, he suffers silently. (Through Sunday, Nov. 15)