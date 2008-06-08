A forward-thinking group that in the late ’80s infused assured college-rock with accents of Americana, The Silos are one of the modern alt-country movement’s unspoken pioneers. Since the beginning, the band’s records have consistently been stronghooky and spiteful in all the right placesbut the group has suffered from chronic bad luck. A stint on a major label in the early ’90s did little to advance their stardom, and by the end of the decade, their roots-spiked alternative rock no longer seemed so revelatory. With any luck, the band’s recent partnership with the elite label Bloodshot Records will prompt a long-overdue critical reappraisal. The Silos do an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight in memory of bandmember Drew Glackin, who died this January.