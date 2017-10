Los Angeles’ Silversun Pickups wormed their way onto alternative radio with their slithery 2006 hit “Lazy Eye,” an A.D.D.-riddled update on the sounds of the Smashing Pumpkins and Modest Mouse, but last year’s moody sophomore album Swoon proved the band isn’t a one-hit wonder. Like the band’s debut, the record was produced by Dave Cooley, formerly of the Milwaukee band Citizen King.