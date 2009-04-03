Since Sin City, other films have tried to replicate the tone of Frank Miller’s graphic novels by using green screens and color corrections, including the blockbuster war epic 300 and the ridiculous super-hero disaster The Spirit, the first and likely the last film Miller will direct without the assistance of a more seasoned filmmaker. None quite captured the brisk pace and striking visuals of comic books the way Sin City did, though. With its cartoonish extremes, gruesome bloodshed and deep mythology, this collaboration between Miller and Robert Rodriguez is an uncompromising cult film, but it’s executed with a tact few films so outlandishly violent can claim. The film screens tonight at midnight as part of WMSE’s Friday Night Freak Show series.