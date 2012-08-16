As a general rule, it's never a good reflection on your career when you're the subject of an enduring death hoax, but veteran comedian and sitcom star Sinbad was able to make lemonade out of lemons following his rumored 2007 demise, using the resulting publicity to launch a minor comeback. The next year he filmed an admirably bizarre self-cameo on an episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and in 2010 he competed on "Celebrity Apprentice," where he didn't last very long. Last year he briefly starred in the WE tv reality show "Sinbad: It's Just Family," where he lightheartedly riffed on his waning stardom and financial difficulties.