Senegal native Oumar Sagna offers a more ambitious, large-scale variation of the classic, heartwarming “immigrant works hard in America to send money back home to his family” narrative: He regularly organizes fund-raisers to send money back to his old elementary school in his home village of Diatock. His latest is a benefit concert to help build the school a library, headlined by Sagna’s own band, Sindoolaa, an African music collective. Sindoolaa’s live shows are spectacles, with the group’s sonorous, percussive rhythms giving way to a flurry of African dancing.