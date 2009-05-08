As it has for many young emo-rock bands, success came quickly to Minneapolis’ Sing It Loud, who were signed to Epic Records after playing less than 10 shows together. Though the group does little to win over alternative fans too old to understand the emo phenomenon, their sound is hookier and beefier than some of their radio peers, with a better understanding of modern emo’s ’90s roots. Their debut record, Come Around , pushes slick power-pop modeled after Jimmy Eat World’s Bleed American . They share tonight’s bill with The Morning Light, Artist vs. Poet and Stephen Jerzak.