A respected female artist in a genre where there aren’t many women, period, dancehall singer Sister Carol asserted herself in the ’80s with sternand sometimes bluntly didacticsongs about her Rastafarian principles, but the slinky, roots-inflected jams on her best-known album, 1995’s Call Mi Sister Carol, demonstrated that she’s interested in moving people’s bodies as well as their minds. Now considered one of dancehall’s esteemed elders, Sister Carol headlines a Shank Hall reggae party tonight at 8 p.m., with opener Tony Brown.