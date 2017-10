Fronted by a woman every bit as tough as her male counterparts, Sweden's Sister Sin channels the vivacious energy and balls-to-the-wall braggadocio of '80s metal acts like Mötley Crüe and Twisted Sister, with singer Liv Jagrell's head-banging howls aggressively complementing the band's double bass pedals and ardent guitar riffs. Since forming in 2002, Sister Sin has released three albums for Victory Records, the latest of which is 2010's True Sound of the Underground .