The UWM Union Theatre offers up yet another classic French film for free tonight, when it screens 1965’s Six in Paris, an anthology of six short films by six of France’s most acclaimed experimental directors from the decade, including Jean Luc-Godard, Claude Chabrol and Jean Douchet. Each director used his own singular touch to examine a different French neighborhood. The resulting vignettes range in tone from sweet and sentimental to somber and gritty.