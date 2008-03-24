Somewhat amazingly, Sky High, the modern-looking skateboard shop adorning a pleasant but unassuming stretch of Howell Avenue, has been there for 20 years, long before a class of young entrepreneurs moved into Bay View and turned the neighborhood into a hip yet quaint oasis for independent businesses. Sky High’s neighbors, the Paper Boat Boutique and Gallery, celebrates the store’s longevity this month with an exhibit of photos, skateboard decks and memorabilia collected throughout the years, fittingly called “Sky High Celebrates 20 Years.” The exhibit runs through the end of the month.