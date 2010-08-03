Skyline Music: Midnight Groove

Though it doesn’t have the profile of Jazz in the Park, River Rhythms or the competing Tuesday night concert series Chill on the Hill, the free Skyline Music concert series in Kadish Park (in Riverwest, on North Avenue across from the reservoir) draws one of the city’s most diverse crowds from both the East and North sides. Tonight’s event is of special significance: It’s a fund-raiser to help kids in Skyline’s Riverwest youth development program take a bus tour of prominent black universities next month. The kids will be selling food and drinks while the funk and R&B ensemble Midnight Groove performs.