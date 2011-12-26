Sleeping in the Aviary w/ Mike Krol

Minneapolis-by-way-of-Madison rockers Sleeping in the Aviary have polished away a lot of the scuzz from their off-kilter garage-pop over the last half-decade, but even with the makeover their tunes remain as quirky as ever on their wonderfully strange 2011 album, <i>You and Me, Ghost</i>, a record rich with traces of The Clean, The Knack and Guided by Voices. The band shares this bill with one-time member Mike Krol, who this year released <i>I Hate Jazz</i>, a short, punky and ridiculously catchy set of sneered power-pop.