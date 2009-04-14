Sleepytime Gorilla Museum

There’s a whole lot of weird going on tonight at the Turner Hall Ballroom, which hosts a bill headlined by Sleeptime Gorilla Museum, an act that is part band, party traveling circus. The performers slather themselves in paint and occasionally grotesque animal costumes, fashioning themselves after monsters from silent films, then play their avant-metal with all manner of made-up instruments and children’s toys. Openers Dub Trio play a more traditional reggae/rock fusion, though their sound was unusually enough to capture the attention of sometimes collaborator Mike Patton. Also on the bill is Faun Fables, the most bizarre act ever signed to Drag City Records. They write trance-like dirges about Wiccan lore.