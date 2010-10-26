Sleigh Bells w/ Pictureplane

­­­The Brooklyn duo Sleigh Bells takes the noise-pop genre to literal extremes, allaying the sting of blisteringly loud, distorted guitars with the sweet, girl-group cooing of singer Alexis Krauss and a persistent rhythmic clap on their highly buzzed debut album, Treats. Drawing heavily from the bombast of rap, it's music that sounds like a riot but plays out like a party. Those who were able to grab tickets to the group's sold-out show tonight probably also have the foresight to know to bring earplugs. (To read an interview with Sleigh Bells, visit expressmilwaukee.com.) ­