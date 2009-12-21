The Sleighriders

Every year, Shank Hall’s annual Sleighriders benefit concert for the SafeZone Community Art Center brings out a couple dozen luminaries from the Milwaukee music scene, who come together to form the city’s largest jam band for an evening. This year’s Sleighriders roster features Greg Koch, Eddie Butts, Sigmund Snopek, Mark Krueger, Annie Denison, Bobby Griffin, Connie Grauer, Chris Hanson and Sue DaBaco, among many, many others. The SafeZone Community Art Center uses the money raised to give students musical instruments and instruction.