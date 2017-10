Each December, veterans and friends of the Milwaukee music scene gather together as The Sleighriders for a big, exuberant jam session benefiting the SafeZone Community Art Center. This year’s lineup is one of the event’s most loaded yet, featuring dozens of players, including members of the Eddie Butts Band, The Booze Brothers, Genesis Rewired, Hot Sauce, Bad Boy, The Greg Koch Band and Streetlife, as well as Cheap Trick drummer Bun E. Carlos.