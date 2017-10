Every December, veteran players from all corners of the Milwaukee music scene (and longtime friends of the music scene, including Cheap Trick's Bun E. Carlos) gather together at Shank Hall as The Sleighriders for a big, joyous jam session to raise money for the SafeZone Community Art Center. This year's lineup includes Greg Koch, Eddie Butts, Sigmund Snopek, Annie Denison, Steve Cohen and members of The Boogie Men, Bad Boy, Bluehand and Streetlife, among many, many others.