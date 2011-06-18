Former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley hasn't worn his Spaceman makeup since 2002, when he left the band after what was supposed to be its farewell tour (it wasn't), but he has continued making music, releasing the 2009 solo album Anomaly, a generous helping of rowdy hard-rock and pop-metal. Frehley headlines the Slinger Rocks music festival with Blind Melon, the psychedelic alt-rock band that in 2008 released For My Friends, its first album recorded with new singer Travis Warren, who replaced deceased founding singer Shannon Hoon. Also performing: Lovehammers, Daisy Chain, The Last Vegas and The Black Saints.