Orlando, Fla., group Slippery Slopes plays what can best be described as a surf-punk hybridbut the punk in question is relatively light by contemporary standards, of the user-friendly Stooges brand (their lead singer can often sound like a dead ringer for Iggy). Nevertheless, their nostalgic approach is comfortably reminiscent of the days when punk wasn’t necessarily defined by simple, aggressive song structure and was free to be fun and melodic. They do a 10 p.m. Linneman’s Riverwest Inn show tonight.