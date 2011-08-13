Women organized the first SlutWalk protest march this spring, in response to a particularly egregious example of the “blame the victim” mentality toward rape, when a Toronto police officer told college students that to prevent sexual abuse they “should avoid dressing like sluts.” The marches have since spread to dozens of cities across the world, galvanizing young women who are tired of being shamed—or made to feel like they're inviting sexual violence—because of what they wear. Starting at noon, Milwaukeeans will march from Beulah Brinton Park to Humboldt Park. “Stop victim blaming and start a healthy discussion about rape and sexual assault,” the organizers of this weekend's Milwaukee SlutWalk write on their website. “Society needs to stop promoting 'Don't get raped' and start advocating 'DON'T RAPE.'”