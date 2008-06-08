Deborah Clifton (a longtime member of the late, great Theatre X) and Peggy Hong (the poet) present a piece entitled Small Pieces Fly To Heaven this weekend only at the Off-Broadway Theatre. It’s a look at the five year-old Iraq war and its effect on both American and Iraqi women. The show uses poetry, movement and performance to draw together blogs by Iraqi women, memoirs of women serving in the U.S. military and interviews with women in the states. The final performance is this afternoon at 2 p.m.