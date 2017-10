With her faintly new-agey talk of spirituality, peace and positive thinking, Marianne Williamson isn’t all that different from other self-help authors, but with the help of an endorsement of king-maker Oprah Winfrey, who personally bought a thousand copies of the author’s Return to Love , Williamson has become one of the field’s most successful figures. Tonight the author, who is a proud single mother, appears with a program titled “Embracing the New Midlife.”