Smashing Pumpkins w/ Fancy Space People and Light FM

After disbanding the group at the turn of the century, Billy Corgan reunited the Smashing Pumpkins for 2007's Zeitgeist , an album of blistering hard-rock that didn't much resemble the grandiose alt-rock epics of the band's '90s heyday. With his subsequent recordings as part of the ongoing, 44-song Teargarden By Kaleidyscope project, Corgan has returned to the softer, more psychedelic sounds of the band's blockbuster albums, albeit without any assistance from his former bandmates, who sat out the reunion (or, in the case of drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, left shortly after Zeitgeist ). The band plays this show in advance of its upcoming album Oceania . [Click here to read an interview with Corgan from this week's issue of the Shepherd.]