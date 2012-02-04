Smith Westerns w/ Porcelain Raft and Bleached

On their no-budget, 2009 self-titled debut album, Chicago's Smith Westerns trafficked in youthful garage-pop, singing of good times and romantic frustrations to an accompaniment of lo-fi fuzz. The subject matter was much the same on the group's 2011 follow-up, <i>Dye It Blonde</i>, but the production took on almost Mott the Hoople-levels of sheena clean, glam-rock sound that really let the group's summery hooks pop. The band is at work this winter on a third album, which guitarist Max Kakacek has teased as “dreamy and spacious.”