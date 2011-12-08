Throughout the '60s, Smokey Robinson was the most prolific figure in Motown, writing dozens of hits both for his own group, The Miracles, and for the label's other stars, including The Four Tops, The Temptations and Marvin Gaye. He continued to be a trailblazer as a solo artist in the '70s, taking R&B in softer directions with his 1975 album A Quiet Storm . He's recorded only intermittently since the '90s, but in 2006 he released the covers collection Timeless Love , which he followed in 2009 with a strong album of smooth new material, Time Flies When You're Having Fun .