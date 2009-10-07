Given that they’re getting older and that they’re soft-spoken alums of 1960s television, it’s easy to write off The Smothers Brothers as a nostalgia act without remembering how boat-rocking the duo once was. While their bickering brothers routine was tame, their “Comedy Hour” program was anything but: Its advertiser-testing musical guests (mostly politicized rockers) and its constant send-ups of racism and the Vietnam War got the brothers booted from CBS. The Smothers Brothers still tour behind a family-friendly show (although tonight’s 8 p.m. appearance at the Potawatomi Bingo Casino is 21-plus) but as their cameo in the crass documentary The Aristocrats demonstrated, this grandfatherly pair is edgier than they look.