Milwaukee’s DIY emo/punk record label Snapdragon Records struck gold when they signed rising stars A Farewell Rescue, a Pennsylvania band beginning to make a national name for themselves thanks to their new single “Pretty Cut and Dry,” which has been embraced by MTV2. Fittingly, then A Farewell Rescue will headline the label’s daylong Snapdragon Fest, which begins today at noon and runs through 11:30 p.m. at the Miramar Theatre. The Response and Gabriel Hunter are among the many acts also performing.