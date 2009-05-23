Snapdragon’s Seventh Anniversary

One of the most under-publicized success stories in the Milwaukee music scene, the local label Snapdragon has been cranking out radio-friendly punk, emo and ska albums for seven years, striking gold when it signed the Pennsylvania emo band A Farewell Rescue, which achieved regular MTV2 airtime with their single “Pretty Cut and Dry.” Snapdragon’s anniversary concerts are now regarded as one of the most vital annual emo events in the region, a small-scale Warped Tour for emo-punks in the know. This year’s lineup includes A Farewell Rescue, Saved by Stereo, LightsCameraAction!, Today We Fly, Gabriel Hunter, With Hours Waiting, Here’s to Homicide and Hagin.