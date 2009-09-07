Snatch , Guy Richie’s follow-up to his breakthrough Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels , continued to hone the fast-paced, heavily stylized storytelling of its predecessor, again telling a coincidence-ridden, comedic story about London lowlifes, but this more expensive follow-up featured the additional star power of Brad Pitt, who appears in one of his quirkiest supporting roles. This 2000 film, which Brocach screens for free tonight on its patio, tells the intertwining stories of a diamond heist and a rigged boxing match.