The Wild Space Dance Company celebrates the aesthetics of winter with its latest program, Snow, which wraps up its three-night run at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater tonight with a final 8 p.m. performance. The company’s new choreography explores the impact of winter weather, from severe ice storms to blizzard white-outs, and guest choreographer Erin Dudley, on loan from New York, will perform her new solo piece, “Sedna’s Betrayal,” a choreographed telling of an enduring Eskimo myth.