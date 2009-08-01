Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers

One of the most celebrated originators of the hardcore punk movement in the early 1980s, So-Cal rockers Social Distortion remain best known for their radio singles “Ball and Chain” and “Story of My Life,” as well as their iconic cover of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” from their 1990 self-titled album, which blended their brand of punk with mainstream hooks and Western guitars. Led by Mike Ness, the band’s only remaining original member, on lead guitar and vocals, Social D has survived drug addiction (heroin), the death of founding guitarist Dennis Danell (brain aneurysm) and several hiatuses throughout its tumultuous history. The ever-evolving group is writing new material for its upcoming seventh studio album, which it plans to begin recording in December.