It’s a little bit out of most Milwaukeean’s regular commute, but the price is certainly right: A couple of liquor giants today sponsor the SoCo Experience, a free, 21-and-up concert at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center beginning at 2 p.m., and they’ve put their marketing budget to good use, booking several top-tier acts aimed at the discerning col lege student. Hip-hop’s most acclaimed live band, The Roots, headline the bill, and they’ll be backed by indie bluesters The Black Keys, jazzy-jamsters the Benevento/Russo Duo and, awesomely, GZA, the oldest and most even-tempered of Wu-Tang Clan’s many emcees. Although GZA recently released a fine new album, Pro Tools, he’ll be dedicating this show to his undisputed masterpiece, 1995’s Liquid Swords, which he’s taken to performing in its entirety in recent years.
SoCo Experience
Today @ the Alliant Energy Center - 2 p.m.
