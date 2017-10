Occasionally invoking the franticly ominous guitar work of the Dead Kennedys only with a downplayed intensity, Milwaukee’s Somebody Talked freely mixes traditional base-lead punk with the entertainingly arrogant literalness of the Queens of the Stone Age’s straight-shots of rock guitar and vocals. The result is a surprisingly polished sound from such a young, upcoming group. Somebody talked headlines a 10 p.m. bill at the Cactus Club tonight with 1956 and Disguised as Birds.