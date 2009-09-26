Rising from the ashes of Uncle Tupelo (the same seminal alt-country group that gave rise to Wilco), Son Volt is the brainchild of guitarist-songwriter Jay Farrar. After a three-album run in the 1990s, Farrar shelved the group to focus on solo work, but by 2004 he had begun to miss the give-and-take of being in a band. Re-forming with a new lineup, Son Volt has been prolific, releasing three albums in four years. Live, expect the kind of hardscrabble Americana imagery and raw rock found on their latest disc, American Central Dust .