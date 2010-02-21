Sondre Lerche w/ JBM @ Shank Hall, 8 p.m.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Sondre Lerche is a restless sort, reinventing himself from album to album. He first charmed critics at the start of the century with a pair of candy-flavored chamber-pop records indebted to The Beach Boys and Van Morrison, before turning the volume way down on 2006’s jazz-pop effort Duper Sessions , then way up on the following year’s rockier Phantom Punch . Lerche is less inclined toward extremes on his fifth album, last year’s Heartbeat Radio , a more even-tempered record that touches on a wide-variety of sounds in the spirit of one of Lerche’s primary muses, Elvis Costello. This tour finds Lerche playing solo with an electric guitar.