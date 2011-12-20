In <i>Song Man Dance Man</I>, the Stackner Cabaret's musical tribute to seven Hollywood song-and-dance legends, Jon Peterson commands the stage as he sings standards popularized by Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire and Donald O'Connor, assisted by pianist Jack Forbes Wilson. Songs featured include “Singing in the Rain” and “it Only Happens When I Dance with You.” In the show's concluding stretch, Peterson details the tragic circumstances which prematurely shortened the careers of Bobby Darin and Sammy Davis, Jr.