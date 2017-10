For the second year in a row, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn hosts a Thanksgiving weekend charity singer-songwriter showcase featuring some of the city’s most distinct folk- and roots-music enthusiasts. This year’s lineup includes Lisa Gatewood, Quinn Scharber, Jonathan Burks, Wolfgang Schaefer, Lisa Ridgely, JoAnn Riedl, Rob Hansen, Christopher Porterfield (of Conrad Plymouth) and Allen Cote (of The Championship). All money collected at the door goes to the Hunger Task Force.