Milwaukee’s alt-country and roots music scene has boomed in recent years. For those looking for a gateway into the scene, tonight’s showcase at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn offers a great primer on some of its brightest songwriters. Among the performers are Allen Cote and Joe Crockett of The Championship, Juniper Tar’s Jason Mohr, The Vega Star’s Justin Rolbiecki, Chris DeMay, Cedarwell’s Erik Neave, On the Porch’s Scott Hanson and The Maze’s Rob Hansen.