Sonic Youth w/ Awesome Color

One of the seminal underground-rock bands of the ’80s and one of the defining alternative rock bands of the ’90s, Sonic Youth has remained relevant in the 2000s, improbably releasing some of the best albums of their lengthy career, beginning with 2002’s stunning Murray Street , an eight-song collection of sprawling, texturally rich post-9/11 guitar-pop. The band left Geffen records and moved to the prestigious indie-rock label Matador for their latest record, The Eternal , which is the fiercest, hardest-rocking album they’ve recorded in a decade. That means it might be wise to bring earplugs with you to the band’s Turner Hall Ballroom concert tonight.