In The Wrong Mother , the latest thriller from Little Face author Sophie Hannah, a young mother pays the price for stepping out on her family when she learns the truth about the man she had a brief affair with a year prior, Mark Bretherick. Through a news report, she learns that the man’s wife and daughter have been murdered and, nearly as shocking, that the man she slept with had stolen the identity of the real Mark Bretherick, and that her own family may be in jeopardy. Hannah reads from the book tonight at Next Chapter Bookshop, 10976 N. Port Washington Rd.