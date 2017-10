It took the better part of four years, but this week Milwaukee rapper Sose, a longtime cheerleader for the Milwaukee hip-hop scene who documents it for finally releases his debut record, Propaganda . It’s a 23-track monster that finds Sose detailing his case against religionhe’s one of the few rappers outspoken about his atheismand sharing his thoughts on hip-hop, politics, mass media and the Sept. 11 attacks, which he believes were an inside job. Tonight is the album’s CD release party.