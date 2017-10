The Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its cabaret season with Kevin Ramsey’s Soultime At The Apollo , celebrating 75 years of New York’s Apollo Theater, the storied Harlem venue that has hosted musicians from Stevie Wonder to Marvin Gaye. Ramsey’s musical chronicles the memories of an old stagehand named Soultime, and promises an interesting mix of the music that has graced the stage of the Apollo over the years, including doo-wop, jazz, soul, gospel and R&B.