Soultime at the Apollo

Kevin Ramsey’s musical revue Soultime at the Apllo opens with a scene in the basement of the legendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countless African-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wall; at one end rests actor C.E. Smith in a janitor’s outfit. Smith plays the role of Soultime, a man who has worked at the Apollo throughout the years. Chicago-based performer Melanie McCullough joins Smith as Song Bird, Soultime’s musical muse. Both actors portray a laundry list of performers. Smith makes a particularly strong impression with covers of several James Brown songs in full retro costume, and McCullough makes her biggest splash in the role of vaudeville stand-up comic Moms Mabley.