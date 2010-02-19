Chicago music writers Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis, of the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times respectively, make an odd pair. Kot is the likable everyman, while DeRogatis is a more divisive figure, an opinioned curmudgeon that younger critics, like the esteemed Kelefa Sanneh, have derisively tagged a “rockist” for his flagrant dismissal of most rap music (or at least rap music that doesn’t stem from his native Chicago). In truth, DeRogatis is not quite as bad as all that, but he makes an easy strawman for the anti-rockist movement, and his reliable grumpiness spices up the pair’s weekly music talk show Sound Opinions , which Radio Milwaukee broadcasts locally on Sundays. For the live version of their show tonight, Kot and DeRogatis have chosen a topic with a nice visual component: Their favorite rock movies.