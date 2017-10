It seems almost fateful that Sourvein, a twisted, doom metal band with albums named Will to Mangle and Imperial Bastard , was formed in a place called Cape Fear, N.C. The band uses slower tempos and low-tuned guitars to create a wicked sound intended to frighten and horrify. Acclaimed in metal circles for their extreme sound and willingness to push the boundaries of good taste, the group released its latest album, Black Fangs , last month.