South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more family-focused option, with a series of events geared toward both little ones and their grandparents, including doo-wop music, kids games, a large Saturday parade, and a Sunday classic car show, as well as the usual snacks and entertainment. For those who didn’t get their fix last weekend, there are also nightly fireworks.