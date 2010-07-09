The all-American alternative to Bastille Days’ celebration of French culture, South Shore Frolics is one of Bay View’s oldest summer celebrations. After 61 years, the feel is old-timey and family friendly, with plenty of events for small children and their grandparents, including kids’ games, oldies music, a Friday fish fry and screening of Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs, the annual South Shore Frolics Parade on Saturday, and a Sunday car show and art show. For those who didn’t get their fix last weekend, there are also nightly fireworks.